Notist is a hub for your speaking events. Yes, a place to share your slides, but also to collate feedback, tweets, photos, sketchnotes and everything to create your permanent speaking portfolio.
You host your code on GitHub, your photos on Instagram, and your workouts on Strava. Your speaking gigs? They go on Notist. (Hey, welcome!)
The basics. Create a page for your presentation ahead of time, set it to go live with a predictable, tidy URL. Add your slides and links. After the event, add Instagram photos and tweets that make you look cool as.
Speaking a lot? We get it. Add your future schedule so superfans can see where you’re going to be next. Add your bios and headshots so conference organisers can grab them without invading your inbox.
We did. We can't promise Notist will be here forever, so we’ve made plans. First, you'll pay a little for some features. That helps. Second, all your data is sharable and exportable. You can even host your listings on your own site.
Notist is a project developed by Drew McLellan and Rachel Andrew. We’re the team behind the CMS Perch. We know a lot about content management, and we know a lot about public speaking. We thought we would bring these two things together and that place is Notist. Somewhere not just to host slides, but everything from the handouts to share with listeners to their thoughts by way of curated social media posts.
