Notist is a project developed by Drew McLellan and Rachel Andrew. We’re the team behind the CMS Perch. We know a lot about content management, and we know a lot about public speaking. We thought we would bring these two things together and that place is Notist. Somewhere not just to host slides, but everything from the handouts to share with listeners to their thoughts by way of curated social media posts.

Sign up today and we’ll send you access details as we work through the queue.